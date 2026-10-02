TORONTO MARLIES REVEAL 2026 CALDER CUP CHAMPIONSHIP RING

Following the championship banner raising ceremony on October 3, the Toronto Marlies continue to recognize their 2026 Calder Cup victory with the unveiling of the team’s custom Championship Ring. The Marlies captured the title after defeating the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in Game 5 at Coca-Cola Coliseum to close out the championship series four games to one. The victory marked the club’s second Calder Cup Championship, adding to its first title in 2018.

“Our Calder Cup victory is the result of an incredible commitment from so many people throughout our organization, and a championship ring should reflect the significance of that achievement,” said Ryan Hardy, Assistant General Manager, Toronto Maple Leafs. “Baron understands what it means to create something that tells the story behind a championship – from the dedication and sacrifice throughout the season to the people who came together to make it possible. We’re proud to once again partner with Baron to create a lasting symbol of what this team accomplished.”

Crafted by Baron® Championship Rings, the two-toned ring is encrusted with brilliant stones and features the Toronto Marlies logo set over a cluster of blue stones at its centre. Along the outer edges of the ring, “Calder Cup Champions” wordmarks frame the top. The right shoulder is personalized for each player, featuring their name and stone-set number on top of the iconic Marlies maple leaf and brick-textured background. The left shoulder pays tribute to the organization’s championship season, prominently displaying “2026” and the Calder Cup against a backdrop inspired by Toronto’s iconic skyline.

“Winning the Calder Cup represents the culmination of an entire season of commitment, sacrifice and belief,” said Drina Baron-Zinyk, President of Baron® Championship Rings. “We have tremendous respect for our relationship with this organization and are honoured that the Toronto Marlies have chosen Baron® once again to commemorate this Championship.”

The interior of the ring chronicles the Marlies’ path through the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, with engravings recognizing the team’s playoff milestones and series results against the Rochester Americans, Laval Rocket, Cleveland Monsters, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Chicago Wolves. Players’ signatures or personal writings are also captured on the inside, creating a personalized tribute to the group that brought the cup back to Toronto.